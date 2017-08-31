French Labor Union CFDT Disappointed With Government's Labor Law Plan

The French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), the country's largest private labor union, is disappointed in President Emmanuel Macron's plan to revamp labor laws, which was announced to the public earlier in the day, the union's general secretary, Laurent Berger, said Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the French government announced a plan including 60 measures to overhaul the labor code in an effort to loosen regulations and stimulate the economy. The plan was presented to unions before being publicly announcement at noon local time (10:00 GMT). On Wednesday, several hundred of various unions' activists protested against new labor reforms which will make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers, accusing Macron of failing to represent the people.

"The CFDT was not demanding a reform of the labor code, but rather an evaluation of those reforms carried out by previous governments. The president of the Republic had announced this project and is therefore justified to carry it out. We have entered into a dialogue in a loyal fashion, while making propositions…. In the end, we are disappointed," Berger said, as quoted by Le Monde newspaper.

Berger said few of the union's propositions had been retained, and the opportunity for social dialogue had been missed. "There are negative provisions for employees," he stressed.

In late June, Jean-Yves Camus, a researcher with the think tank IRIS, told Sputnik that Macron's progress on labor law reforms will depend on how open he is to negotiations with labor unions, especially with the CFDT.

The draft law on labor reform has been widely criticized by unions and left-wing parties, as it would make it easier for companies to lay off staff and cut payment for overtime. French cities have been rocked by mass protests against the labor reforms bill since late March, with mainly the youth protesting against amendments that may lead to an increase in working hours, among other unpopular measures.