Swedish Police Confirm Officer Injured Investigating Attempted Murder

According to Swedish police, an officer had been injured in Stockholm and one person was arrested in connection with that.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Swedish police confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that an officer had been injured in Stockholm and one person was arrested in connection with that, adding that they were unable to confirm that the incident was a knife attack.

BREAKING: Stockholm in lockdown as police officer stabbed — knifeman on the loose https://t.co/KyZ231nQ13 — Grenville Wilson (@GBHeritage) 31 августа 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Police said than an officer was injured, launching an investigation into attempted murder. Local media reports emerged claiming that the officer had been stabbed in the neck outside of the Medborgarplatsen station in Stockholm.

"We haven’t confirmed a knife attack. We confirm one police officer is injured and one person is arrested, that’s what we can confirm," a spokesman for the Swedish Police’s office in Stockholm said.

The police was unable to clarify why an operation was underway.

Europe has seen a number of stabbing attacks over recent weeks, with the latest ones taking place on Friday in Brussels in London. A man ambushed soldiers on patrol in the heart of Brussels, while a second stabbing outside Buckingham Palace in the historic center of London was reported less than an hour later. The Islamic State (IS, terrorist group outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack in the Belgian capital.