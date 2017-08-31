Berlin ‘Treason’: 1,000 High Crimes Complaints Filed Against Merkel Since 2015

German media is reporting that since the country’s refugee crisis reached its height in 2015, Chancellor Angela Merkel has had more than 1,000 criminal complaints levied against her for high treason.

According to the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper, most of the complaints come from people who support the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a group known for its anti-immigrant and Islamophobic sentiments.

In its political programme for Germany, AfD says the practice of Islam violates "the free, democratic social foundation, our laws and the Judeo-Christian and humanistic basis of our culture," BBC reports. The populist party is preparing to win federal Parliamentary seats for the first time in next month’s election.

"The complaints against the chancellor have all been determined to be baseless," Frauke Koehler, spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor's office, told Mannheimer Morgen.

Nonetheless, federal prosecutors in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe are required to review state security complaints of this sort.

Support for Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union party has plummeted since the chancellor decided to let more than a million asylum-seekers, including hundreds of thousands from Syria and Afghanistan, into Germany over the last two years. Many of the refugees entered from impromptu migrant camps in Hungary.

According to AfD, German asylum law stipulates that Germany is not obligated to provide asylum for refugees from another country that is a Geneva convention signatory, and believe that Merkel’s actions violate this law, the Local reports.

Merkel justified her decision at her annual summer news conference Tuesday, saying that she had to immediately respond to the refugee crisis in 2015, calling it a "humanitarian exception" and "not the basis for a long-term strategy," according to News AU.

In Merkel’s bid for a fourth term as chancellor, polls indicate she has a double-digit lead over Martin Schulz, her rival in the Social Democratic Party. AfD supporters have been protesting the incumbent’s campaign rallies, such as one held late Tuesday in Bitterfeld-Wolfen where people booed Merkel and yelled "get out!"

The conservative was also met with protesters holding signs saying "Merkel must go!" and jeers at another campaign stop in the eastern city of Brandenburg an der Havel.

AfD amassed 32 percent of the vote in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, a town in Saxony-Anhalt, in last year’s state election.