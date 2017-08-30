Berlin Monitors Use of Arms Exported From Germany – Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Berlin is monitoring the use of weapons that were exported from Germany in order to make sure they are used by final users mentioned in contracts, Andreas Obersteller, the head of the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA), said on Wednesday.
“We prove whether the delivered arms are still possessed by the named final user,” Obersteller said, as quoted by the Rheinische Post media outlet.
“All of them were at the mentioned place,” Obersteller said.
The current controls are the result of new regulations devised by former German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who is now the country’s foreign minister.
