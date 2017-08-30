Register
23:59 GMT +330 August 2017
    Activists attend an anti-fracking rally outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on January 26, 2015, calling for MPs to vote for a moratorium on fracking within the UK.

    Plans of Fracking in UK's Lancashire Run Into Heated Opposition

    One of the British environmentalist group protested against a government decision to allow internal fracking activities, local media reported, citing anonymus sources.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Preston New Road Action Group (PNRAG) environmentalist group appealed against a government decision to allow fracking activities in the country's northern county of Lancashire, local media reported on Wednesday.

    (File) Protesters hold placards at the Preston New Road site where Energy firm Cuadrilla are setting up fracking (hydraulic fracturing) operations at Little Plumpton near Blackpool in northwest England on January 10, 2017
    UK Campaigners Urge Gov't to Stop Ongoing Fracking in Lancashire
    The Belfast Telegraph newspaper reported that the PNRAG had filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal in the UK capital urging judges to overturn the October decision claiming that the officials, who had allowed fracking at Preston New Road "misunderstood key local and national planning policies." The news outlet added that the court would also hear arguments on behalf of both Cuadrilla and the officials, who had allowed fracking in Lancashire, during the two-day hearing.

    In October 2016, UK authorities issued a permit to the Cuadrilla energy company to carry out hydraulic fracturing activities at the Preston New Road site, overturning the decision of Lancashire County Council to ban fracking in the area. The decision has been widely criticized by local residents and environmentalists, who have already lodged lawsuits against it, however the courts, including the High Court, have rejected the claims.

