Plans of Fracking in UK's Lancashire Run Into Heated Opposition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Preston New Road Action Group (PNRAG) environmentalist group appealed against a government decision to allow fracking activities in the country's northern county of Lancashire, local media reported on Wednesday.

© AFP 2017/ Paul ELLIS UK Campaigners Urge Gov't to Stop Ongoing Fracking in Lancashire

The Belfast Telegraph newspaper reported that the PNRAG had filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal in the UK capital urging judges to overturn the October decision claiming that the officials, who had allowed fracking at Preston New Road "misunderstood key local and national planning policies." The news outlet added that the court would also hear arguments on behalf of both Cuadrilla and the officials, who had allowed fracking in Lancashire, during the two-day hearing.

In October 2016, UK authorities issued a permit to the Cuadrilla energy company to carry out hydraulic fracturing activities at the Preston New Road site, overturning the decision of Lancashire County Council to ban fracking in the area. The decision has been widely criticized by local residents and environmentalists, who have already lodged lawsuits against it, however the courts, including the High Court, have rejected the claims.