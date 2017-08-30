Britain's Tallest Bridge Queensferry Crossing Finally Opens, Two Centuries Late

Stretching 1.7 mile long it is the world's longest three-tower, cable stayed bridge in the world. Standing an impressive 207 metres high (679ft), it is also Britain's tallest bridge easily allowing it to dwarf other iconic landmarks such as the BT Tower and Big Ben.

Although the new Queensferry Crossing has been described as a "feat of modern engineering," its design is, in fact, strikingly similar to that first imagined by a little-known Scots engineer — nearly two centuries ago.

As vehicles began using the new road link between Fife and Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh for the first time on August 30, it is doubtful whether few motorists — if indeed any — were aware of James Anderson's bold vision drawn up in 1818.

Incredibly, his startling drawings for a "bridge of chains to be thrown over the Frith (sic) of Forth" have only just been unearthed, by chance, in a vault at the University of Edinburgh.

Forgotten pioneer’s Forth crossing dream realised after 200 years https://t.co/wJhSfgkyth pic.twitter.com/ePqxL7v6wc — Edinburgh University (@EdinburghUni) August 30, 2017

​​Researcher Bruce Gittings accidentally stumbled across the blueprints within the archives while involved in an entirely different project.

Anderson, the son of an Edinburgh textile worker, envisaged a suspension bridge with their chain cable supports extending as straight lines from the towers as if to resemble sails from an immense yacht.

Built at a cost of £1.4 billion (US$1.8 billion), the infrastructure has been handed over to the Scottish government ahead of the official opening by The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on September 4, some 53 years after she opened the neighboring Forth Road Bridge.

From our #archives for opening of the new #ForthCrossing: design by architect & engineer James Anderson for a never-built Forth bridge, 1818 pic.twitter.com/fHIuNyjb3q — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) August 30, 2017

'One of the Greatest'

Addressing many of the 15,000 workers involved in the project, Nicola Sturgeon, the Scotland's first minister, praised their endeavors describing it as "one of the greatest bridges in the world."

"I can't tell you how emotional it feels to be standing on this stunning Queensferry Crossing. It is here to do a job and keep our country connected but it is much more than that.

"This bridge will be one of the greatest bridges in the world — no, scrub that, this bridge is the greatest bridge in the world," Sturgeon said.

The Scottish leader insisted the end result had been worth the toil. "What you have done here is something very special, " she explained, adding: "It is in every way an amazing achievement and I want to congratulate everyone involved."

Standing on the @FRC_Queensferry for the first time to say thank you to the men and women who built this stunning bridge. Emotional moment. pic.twitter.com/OfInZ03dAt — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 28, 2017

The Ups and Downs

​Hugh Aitken, Scotland director for the Confederation of British Industry, insisted the rewards to be gleaned from this investment would be enormous, both financially and logistically.

"Improving connectivity between Edinburgh and Fife will deliver many valuable benefits to businesses, including improved access to skills and labour through reduced journey times.

"With businesses across Scotland experiencing a shortage of highly-skilled labor, connecting people to where jobs are being created and widening the pool of talent available to business is essential."

Transport campaign groups appear less convinced, however, voicing concern over an increase in congestion around the capital city and beyond.

Colin Howden, director of Transform Scotland, warned of problems ahead, saying: "It's clear that Edinburgh cannot take an increase in car traffic, so it is imperative for the public transport to offer from north of the Forth into Edinburgh to be significantly improved."

With the Queensferry Crossing now open, it's time for public transport to take priority. Our response: https://t.co/jQcmHWABEk pic.twitter.com/cwBYaaESzC — Transform Scotland (@TransformScot) August 30, 2017

​"Buses will now be able to cross the Forth free from having to mix with single-occupant cars, but it would be tragic if bus passengers were then simply held up in traffic jams on their journey into Edinburgh," Howden said.