Register
00:00 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Queensferry Crossing is illuminated to mark the ceremonial handover from the contractors to the Scottish Government, Queensferry, Scotland, Britain August 28 2017.

    Britain's Tallest Bridge Queensferry Crossing Finally Opens, Two Centuries Late

    © REUTERS/ RUSSELL CHEYNE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 54010

    Stretching 1.7 mile long it is the world's longest three-tower, cable stayed bridge in the world. Standing an impressive 207 metres high (679ft), it is also Britain's tallest bridge easily allowing it to dwarf other iconic landmarks such as the BT Tower and Big Ben.

    Although the new Queensferry Crossing has been described as a "feat of modern engineering," its design is, in fact, strikingly similar to that first imagined by a little-known Scots engineer — nearly two centuries ago.

    As vehicles began using the new road link between Fife and Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh for the first time on August 30, it is doubtful whether few motorists — if indeed any — were aware of James Anderson's bold vision drawn up in 1818.

    Incredibly, his startling drawings for a "bridge of chains to be thrown over the Frith (sic) of Forth" have only just been unearthed, by chance, in a vault at the University of Edinburgh.

    ​​Researcher Bruce Gittings accidentally stumbled across the blueprints within the archives while involved in an entirely different project.

    Anderson, the son of an Edinburgh textile worker, envisaged a suspension bridge with their chain cable supports extending as straight lines from the towers as if to resemble sails from an immense yacht.

    Built at a cost of £1.4 billion (US$1.8 billion), the infrastructure has been handed over to the Scottish government ahead of the official opening by The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on September 4, some 53 years after she opened the neighboring Forth Road Bridge.

    'One of the Greatest'

    Addressing many of the 15,000 workers involved in the project, Nicola Sturgeon, the Scotland's first minister, praised their endeavors describing it as "one of the greatest bridges in the world."

    "I can't tell you how emotional it feels to be standing on this stunning Queensferry Crossing. It is here to do a job and keep our country connected but it is much more than that.

    "This bridge will be one of the greatest bridges in the world — no, scrub that, this bridge is the greatest bridge in the world," Sturgeon said.

    The Scottish leader insisted the end result had been worth the toil. "What you have done here is something very special, " she explained, adding: "It is in every way an amazing achievement and I want to congratulate everyone involved."

    The Ups and Downs

    ​Hugh Aitken, Scotland director for the Confederation of British Industry, insisted the rewards to be gleaned from this investment would be enormous, both financially and logistically.

    "Improving connectivity between Edinburgh and Fife will deliver many valuable benefits to businesses, including improved access to skills and labour through reduced journey times.

    "With businesses across Scotland experiencing a shortage of highly-skilled labor, connecting people to where jobs are being created and widening the pool of talent available to business is essential."

    Transport campaign groups appear less convinced, however, voicing concern over an increase in congestion around the capital city and beyond.

    Colin Howden, director of Transform Scotland, warned of problems ahead, saying: "It's clear that Edinburgh cannot take an increase in car traffic, so it is imperative for the public transport to offer from north of the Forth into Edinburgh to be significantly improved."

    ​"Buses will now be able to cross the Forth free from having to mix with single-occupant cars, but it would be tragic if bus passengers were then simply held up in traffic jams on their journey into Edinburgh," Howden said.

    Tags:
    bridge, Queensferry Crossing, University of Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok