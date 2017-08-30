Register
23:59 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    London Royal Stock Exchange

    UK Gov't New Corporate Responsibility Scheme Deficient to Tackle Austerity

    CC BY 2.0 / Michael Button / Royal Stock Exchange
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (116)
    0 48 0 0

    The United Kingdom's government has proceeded tackling economic crisis. However, the new measure is not likely to prove its relevance.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — The UK government's latest move to force companies to publish pay ratios between their top executives and ordinary workers is not likely to increase the incomes of public work service employees, the United Kingdom's UNISON public service union general secretary, Dave Prentis, told Sputnik.

    "Any move that requires private firms to be more transparent on pay is a step forward, but this will not put any more pounds in the pockets of public service staff who have suffered under austerity," Prentis said.

    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    PM May: London's Relations With Moscow 'Not Business as Usual'
    The transparency scheme, announced on Tuesday and planned for implementation next June, will ensure that some 900 corporate entities be required to publish and also explain the pay levels of their top leadership and the wages of the average worker. Under the scheme, companies will also be able to opt out altogether on a "comply or explain" basis, choosing to refrain from publishing their pay data if they can adequately explain their reasons for doing so.

    On Tuesday, the UK Trade Union Congress (TUC) also criticized the scheme, saying that after the government had not fulfilled its initial pledge to put workers' representatives on corporate boards, the whole initiative became "little more than a box-ticking exercise." The organization was also concerned that the government's calculations would take the focus off the lowest paid workers.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (116)

    Related:

    EU Urges Britain to 'Speed Up' Brexit Process Demanding Exit Fee
    Brexit Agreement Should Be Approved by EU Lawmakers In Any Case - EU Parliament
    'There is No Transparency in UK Government's Position on Brexit Talks'
    Tags:
    transparency, austerity measures, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok