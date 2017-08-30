Register
14:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.

    EU Urges Britain to 'Speed Up' Brexit Process Demanding Exit Fee

    © AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (14)
    226330

    Brexit negotiation processes have stalled as the EU considers all of the UK’s proposals unsatisfactory, and focusing on Britain’s separation payment and other immediate Brexit conditions rather than possible post-Brexit trade opportunities.

    Kristian Rouz – Amid the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the EU and the UK, the British representatives are focusing their vision on future trade and economic ties between the bloc and Albion. However, the EU is most concerned with getting a separation payment from the UK and settling other divorce matters before moving forward.

    The British cabinet, for their part, as well as more than half of the British public, do not believe that the UK owes money to the bloc, as one of key motivations behind Brexit was getting rid of yearly payments from London to Brussels.

    Michel Barnier, chief EU negotiator, says that the most urgent divorce matters must be finalized as quickly as possible, as Brexit is expected to go into effect in March 2019, and, as he said, “time passes quickly”.

    “We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations. And the sooner we remove the ambiguity the sooner we will be in a position to discuss the future relationship and to a transitional period,” Barnier said.

    European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his delegation and Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and his delegation attend a first full round of talks on Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/
    'There is No Transparency in UK Government's Position on Brexit Talks'
    He emphasized that the EU needs to know how much Britain is willing to pay as its exit fee. David Davis, head of the British negotiating team, reluctantly admits that the UK has certain “obligations”, calling for “imagination and flexibility” to move the process along.

    In Westminster’s broader view, a future trade deal and mutually-beneficial economic ties would suffice to make up for the Brexit payment the EU requires. However, as the UK economy has recently been showing signs of gradual cooling, the EU team believe they have leverage on Albion.

    “For the United Kingdom, the week ahead is about driving forward the technical discussion  across all the issues. We want to lock in the points where we agree, unpick the areas where we disagree and make further progress on the whole range of issues,” Davis said.

    The UK team say that the negotiations timetable is not flexible, while the excessive pressure from the EU prevents a constructive discussion.
    Meanwhile, despite the tough EU stance on the Brexit process, France has signalled that it is willing to commence trade talks with the UK as soon as October. On the political side, the UK’s close ally across the Atlantic might hamper the EU’s hopes for getting a hefty Brexit payment; the Trump administration has repeatedly expressed its willingness to strike a trade deal with the UK.

    The European Parliament building in Brussels. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Brexit Agreement Should Be Approved by EU Lawmakers In Any Case - EU Parliament
    The alleged French proposal, later dismissed as unconfirmed, included the UK paying 30 billion euros into the EU budget over three years, continuing to observe EU laws, then the trade talks could commence. Such a proposal would hardly work for the Tories ruling in London, as, for the UK, Brexit is all about regaining full national sovereignty.

    The UK’s Davis insists the country wants a mutually beneficial trade deal, but there are points on the EU agenda that London will never accept – despite calls from the Labour Party to remain in the single market at least. While a “hard Brexit” scenario is still a distant probability, the EU’s insistence on the divorce payment and certain timeframes is bringing it closer.

    The disagreements between the negotiating teams only reflect the deep divide between the political leadership in the UK and the EU. Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Theresa May presented her view of Brexit to head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, who said the papers are not “satisfactory”.

    “We need to be crystal-clear that we will commence no negotiations on the new relationship – particularly a new economic and trade relationship – between the UK and the EU before all these (divorce) questions are resolved,” Juncker said.

    EU officials are also taking into account the divide in the UK’s domestic politics over Brexit, with the Labour Party and the pro-EU Tories hindering the “hard Brexit” fervor of the most avid Brexit proponents. Her Majesty’s Government is trying to balance between these interests, while the EU position on Brexit is coherent – they want the money.

    EU summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitskiy
    Lib Dems Call on Labour to Vote for UK Access to EU Single Market After Brexit
    Meanwhile, the UK’s economy is the slowest among the G7 due to rampant inflation and uncertainty exacerbated by the Brexit process. While HM Government is weighing a fiscal stimulus program to support the economy, any exit payment to the EU is deemed undesirable.

    In 2015, the UK paid £17.8 billion as its EU membership fee, meaning the alleged France’s demands that Britain paid another 30 billion euros over three years does not appear to be an attractive proposition.

    The future of Brexit negotiations depends on the ruling Tories’ determination to enforce their divorce agenda, the progress on the British-US trade deal, and the EU’s expectations in terms of the exit fee. As of now, the UK is considering a one-time final payment, a fairly small one so it doesn’t impair the Treasury’s ability to spur the domestic economy.

    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (14)

    Related:

    Brexit Agreement Should Be Approved by EU Lawmakers In Any Case - EU Parliament
    'There is No Transparency in UK Government's Position on Brexit Talks'
    Theresa May Flies to Japan to Boost Post-Brexit Trade Amid N Korea Missile Shock
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Trump Houston Border Cartoon
    We’ll Build a Wall, and Make Atlantis Pay For It!
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok