Watch thousands of people pelting each other with tomatoes during the 72nd annual Tomatina battle in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol.

Tradition says that once the tomato supply runs dry, the revelers jump into a nearby river en masse, while the fire brigade hose off the streets.

"La Tomatina" is rumored to have started in the 1940s when a group of young friends began throwing their lunch at each other one day, near a vegetable stand on the town square. They met again the next year and pelted each other — and passers-by — creating the annual tradition.