Bulgaria Starts Construction of Storage Facility for Radioactive Waste

Bulgaria began on Tuesday the construction of a national radioactive waste depot, the country's Energy Ministry said in a statement.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova attended the ceremony of the construction’s launch, the ministry said.

"The construction of the storage is a prerequisite for the development of the nuclear energy in Bulgaria," Petkova said.

The storage facility will be constructed at the Radiana site near the Kozloduy nuclear power plant. According to Petkova, the storage would be one of the most modern radioactive waste facilities in Europe.

The project will be financed by the Kozloduy International Fund through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The first stage of the project will be completed in 2021.