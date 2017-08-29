Register
    In this image made from video, two F35A fighter jets sit on the tarmac at the Amari Airbase in Harjumaa, Estonia, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

    Estonia Confirms Arrival of 2 UK Fighter Jets at Amari Air Base – Defense Forces

    © AP Photo/
    The Estonian Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday the arrival of two UK Eurofighter Typhoon fighters at the Amari air base near Tallinn.

    TALLINN (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Daily Mail media outlet reported that the jets arrived in Estonia to support the NATO mission in the Baltic state.

    According to the Estonian Defense Forces, the jets will participate in the joint drills with the UK contingent of the NATO battalion deployed in Estonia.

    Local media also reported on Tuesday that seven US F-15C Eagle fighters arrived at the air base in the Lithuanian city of Siauliai.

    NATO is boosting its presence in the Baltic region on the threshold of the upcoming Russia-Belarusian joint military exercise Zapad-2017 ("West-2017"). On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Western media hype around the Zapad-2017 drills was aimed at justifying the costs of building up NATO’s military activity.

    The Zapad-2017 military drills are scheduled for September 14-20. The exercise grounds will stretch from the Kola Peninsula in Russia's far northwest all the way down to Belarus. About 12,700 servicemen (including 5,500 Russians), about 70 planes and helicopters, up to 680 units of military equipment, including about 250 tanks and 10 ships will take part in the exercise.

