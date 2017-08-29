Register
02:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The European Parliament building in Brussels. (File)

    Brexit Agreement Should Be Approved by EU Lawmakers In Any Case - EU Parliament

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (115)
    1104 0 0

    The European Parliament needs to approve any deal on Brexit, the EU Parliament said on Tuesday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Parliament needs to approve any deal reached between the European Commission and the United Kingdom on the latter’s withdrawal from the bloc, the EU Parliament said on Tuesday.

    "The European Parliament will need to approve any agreement regarding the UK’s withdrawal from the EU," the European Parliament said via Twitter.

    ​The parliament pointed out that the interests of EU citizens must come first during the Brexit negotiations that should be conducted in good faith and full transparency.

    "There can be no trade-off between security and the future economic relationship," the European Parliament added.

    The EU legislative body noted the importance of preserving peace in Northern Ireland and the need to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

    "The UK must honor all obligations it has committed to, including those related to the budget," the European Parliament stressed.

    European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his delegation and Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and his delegation attend a first full round of talks on Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/
    'There is No Transparency in UK Government's Position on Brexit Talks'
    According to the body, the outlines of the future EU-UK relationship can be discussed only after the progress in the talks on how the United Kingdom will leave the bloc.

    "No cherry-picking: membership of the single market is only possible with free movement of goods, capital, services and people," the European Parliament noted.

    The European Parliament added that there could be no separate negotiations with individual EU countries or non-EU states.

    On Monday, the third round Brexit talks kicked off in Brussels. The United Kingdom is represented by Brexit Secretary David Davis while the European Union — by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. This round of talks will last until August 31.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (115)

    Related:

    'There is No Transparency in UK Government's Position on Brexit Talks'
    Theresa May Flies to Japan to Boost Post-Brexit Trade Amid N Korea Missile Shock
    Third Round of EU-UK Brexit Talks Kicks Off in Brussels - European Commission
    Lib Dems Call on Labour to Vote for UK Access to EU Single Market After Brexit
    Tags:
    withdrawal, Brexit, EU, European Parliament, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok