Italian Government Declares State of Emergency After Recent Earthquake

Monday's earthquake in several parts of the Italian island of Ischia urged the country's government to declare a state of emergency to tackle the consequences of the natural disaster.

ROME (Sputnik) — The Italian cabinet, following a proposal by Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, declared Tuesday a state of emergency in several parts of the island of Ischia, which was recently hit by an earthquake.

The state of emergency has been introduced in the resort towns of Casamicciola Terme, Forio and Lacco Ameno located in the northwestern part of the island.

The government has also allocated seven million euros ($8.42 million) to help local authorities cope with the consequences of the natural disaster.

© REUTERS/ Ciro De Luca EU Ready to Assist Italy in Earthquake Mitigation on Ischia Island - European Commission

The earthquake occurred on Monday evening. Italy’s national volcanology institute initially reported an approximate magnitude of 3.6, but experts corrected the estimates but after midnight, saying that it was a magnitude 4.0 earthquake. At least two people were killed and 39 injured by the earthquake.