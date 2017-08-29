Macron Calls Fight on 'Islamist Terrorism' a Priority of French Foreign Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron revealed France's foreign policy priority.
"The fight against the Islamist terrorism… [should be] the main priority of [the country's] foreign policy," Macron said, while addressing French ambassadors at the Elysee Palace.
In order to tackle the threat of terrorism, Macron in June ordered the establishment of a national counterterrorism task force that would be under his direct supervision.
The statement comes as France has been targeted by several deadly terrorist attacks in recent years, including a series Daesh terrorists' attacks across Paris in November 2015 which lead to the introduction of a state of emergency. Shortly after being elected, Macron said that he plans to lift the state of emergency in fall.
