Macron Calls Fight on 'Islamist Terrorism' a Priority of French Foreign Policy

President Emmanuel Macron said that the main priority within France's foreign policy is the struggle against Islamist terrorism as the country has repeatedly suffered from terrorist attacks perpetrated by jihadists.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron revealed France's foreign policy priority.

"The fight against the Islamist terrorism… [should be] the main priority of [the country's] foreign policy," Macron said, while addressing French ambassadors at the Elysee Palace.

The French leader added that the mission of the country's diplomacy is to ensure the security the French population.

In order to tackle the threat of terrorism, Macron in June ordered the establishment of a national counterterrorism task force that would be under his direct supervision.

The statement comes as France has been targeted by several deadly terrorist attacks in recent years, including a series Daesh terrorists' attacks across Paris in November 2015 which lead to the introduction of a state of emergency. Shortly after being elected, Macron said that he plans to lift the state of emergency in fall.