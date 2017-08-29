France to Propose Plans on EU Development After German Election - Macron

PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron is going to present new EU development programm after the September federal election in Germany.
The president told the ambassadors gathered at the Elysee Palace that the proposals would focus on a economic and monetary union, tax systems, and social policies in Europe.
Moreover, on May 15, French President Emmanuel Macron said following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that France and Germany are currently working on a roadmap aimed at reforming the European Union and the Eurozone. Currently, the EU bloc is lacking a single fiscal policy, with each nation having its own budget and finance ministry, which hampers proper interaction between monetary and fiscal policy measures.
