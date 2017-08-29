France to Propose Plans on EU Development After German Election - Macron

France is planning to propose new measures on European development after the September federal election in Germany.

The president told the ambassadors gathered at the Elysee Palace that the proposals would focus on a economic and monetary union, tax systems, and social policies in Europe.

Upon becoming the president of France, Emmanuel Macron proposed a “reboot” of the eurozone, suggesting that the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) is not enough to provide for long-term sustainable economic expansion and minimize the risks of economic crises and shocks.

Moreover, on May 15, French President Emmanuel Macron said following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that France and Germany are currently working on a roadmap aimed at reforming the European Union and the Eurozone. Currently, the EU bloc is lacking a single fiscal policy, with each nation having its own budget and finance ministry, which hampers proper interaction between monetary and fiscal policy measures.