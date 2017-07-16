Register
    A British flag flutters amongst EU flags ahead of British Prime Minister's visit at the European Commission in Brussels on January 29, 2016

    Any Delay in Brexit Negotiations With UK Impossible - EU Parliament President

    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said that the European Union expects to finish the Brexit negotiations before the European elections in 2019.

    Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski/PA
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Prioritizes Jobs, Living Standards in Brexit Talks
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union will never agree to a delay to Brexit talks with the United Kingdom, which are expected to conclude in 2019, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Sunday.

    "We can not give any more time for negotiations. We are going to finish them before the European elections in 2019," Tajani said in an interview with La Vanguardia newspaper.

    According to Tajani, unless London grants the three million Europeans living in the United Kingdom the same rights as UK citizens have, the European Parliament will vote against the Brexit agreement.

    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Scottish, Welsh Gov'ts Say Cannot Recommend Legislative Consent to UK's EU Withdrawal Bill
    The head of the parliament added that he considers the achievement of an agreement before the end of 2017 to be a priority for Brussels.

    The issue of EU citizens's rights in the United Kingdom after Brexit is expected to be among the main points at the second round of Brexit talks, which the parties plan to hold on July 17 in Brussels. In general, Tajani is optimistic about the results of the upcoming negotiations on Brexit.

    On March 29, the United Kingdom officially launched the process of the country's withdrawal from the European Union. According to article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on withdrawal from the European Union, the United Kingdom must leave the bloc before March 29, 2019. Prime Minister Theresa May passed Brexit legislation through parliament before triggering article 50, with the bill making no mention of EU citizens' rights.

