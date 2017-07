© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert 'Humor Is Important in Politics' - Angela Merkel Reveals Keys to Success

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The CDU votes stand at 39 percent, while the SPD enjoys the support of 22 percent, a Forsa poll conducted for the German magazine Stern and the RTL broadcaster showed.

The poll also demonstrated that 9 percent of the respondents would vote for The Left party, while Alliance '90/The Greens, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the liberal Free Democratic Party would each receive 8 percent of the votes.

The poll was conducted between July 3 and July 7 and involved 2,501 respondents.

Germany's federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017, which will result in the election of a new government and chancellor.