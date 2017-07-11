Clashes Erupt at Refugee Camp on Greek Island of Lesbos

ATHENS (Sputnik) — According to the Athens News Agency-Macedonian Press Agency (ANA-MPA), the riot erupted on Monday at the Moria camp after police officers came to detain a refugee from Haiti, who was rejected an asylum.
The migrants, mainly from Africa, reportedly started to throw stones at law enforcers, retook the Haitian national from police officers and set the shelters and containers on fire, blocking the fire fighting vehicles from entering the camp.
Over 4,100 undocumented migrants and refugees coming from Turkey are accommodated on Lesbos now while all Greek islands host more than 14,500 displaced people.
Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.
