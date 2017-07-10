© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Poland to Create Own Missile Defense System Based on US Patriot System in 10 Years

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — The United States has deployed the US Patriot missile system in Lithuania ahead of upcoming Tobruq Legacy military exercise, the press service of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"On July 10 the United States of America is for the first [time] deploying Patriot long-range missile system in Lithuania. The deployment demonstrates the steadfast U.S. commitment to the security of Lithuania and its high readiness to send strategic capabilities to the region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the Patriot will be used along with Lithuanian and other NATO members’ air defense systems during Tobruq Legacy 2017 drills.

"National Exercise Vigilant Falcon 2017 in Lithuania will be an integral part of Tobruq Legacy 2017. The exercise will enhance interoperability and command and control procedures among units of the Lithuanian Air Force," the statement adds.

Tobruq Legacy 2017 will be held in Lithuania on July 11-22, involving some 500 servicemen and 30 air defense systems from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.