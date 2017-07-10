Kiev to Introduce Electronic Registration for Russians Entering Ukraine

© Sputnik/ STR Putin Says Kiev Seeks to Disrupt Harmony Between Ukrainians and Russians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said Monday the decision to introduce biometric control on the Ukrainian border would primarily affect Russian citizens.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday Ukraine would introduce biometric control for citizens of other countries who cross its border, relevant decisions had already been drafted.

"For citizens of the Russian Federation, an electronic preliminary registration system will be implemented. That is, a Russian citizen, who has a desire to come to the territory of Ukraine, will have to register in advance and submit to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry necessary data about himself," Turchynov said at a briefing after the Council's meeting.

"Regarding the crossing of our country's border using biometric passports, as well as mandatory taking of biometric data, first of all fingerprints for citizens of other countries and persons without citizenship, except for the states with which Ukraine has relevant agreements… it is clear that this will primarily concern Russian citizens, these issues are related to reinforced security."