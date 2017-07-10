Register
20:39 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Foreign passport of the citizen of the Russian Federation

    Kiev to Introduce Electronic Registration for Russians Entering Ukraine

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 1601

    Ukraine will introduce a system of preliminary electronic registration for Russian citizens entering the country, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said Monday.

    Lach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev.
    © Sputnik/ STR
    Putin Says Kiev Seeks to Disrupt Harmony Between Ukrainians and Russians
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said Monday the decision to introduce biometric control on the Ukrainian border would primarily affect Russian citizens.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday Ukraine would introduce biometric control for citizens of other countries who cross its border, relevant decisions had already been drafted.

    "For citizens of the Russian Federation, an electronic preliminary registration system will be implemented. That is, a Russian citizen, who has a desire to come to the territory of Ukraine, will have to register in advance and submit to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry necessary data about himself," Turchynov said at a briefing after the Council's meeting.

    "Regarding the crossing of our country's border using biometric passports, as well as mandatory taking of biometric data, first of all fingerprints for citizens of other countries and persons without citizenship, except for the states with which Ukraine has relevant agreements… it is clear that this will primarily concern Russian citizens, these issues are related to reinforced security."

    Related:

    US Imposes New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine as Poroshenko Visits Washington
    If France Decides to Lift Anti-Russian Sanctions 'War in Ukraine Will End'
    The Wait is Over: Russia Files WTO Complaint Over Ukraine's Sanctions
    Ukrainian President's Decree On Expanding Anti-Russia Sanctions Comes Into Force
    Tags:
    Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok