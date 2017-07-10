Sweden Ranks First on List of Best Countries for Immigrants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the list, Sweden is followed by Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, and Norway.
"Nordic nations – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark – take four of the top 10 spots due in large part to favorable global perceptions of their economies and commitment to income equality," the press release reads.
Europe has faced an unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and North Africa, fleeing their home countries to escape violence and poverty. Many migrants arrive by sea to the shores of maritime states and try to move further to wealthier European countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden.
