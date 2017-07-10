Sweden Ranks First on List of Best Countries for Immigrants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the list, Sweden is followed by Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, and Norway.

"Nordic nations – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark – take four of the top 10 spots due in large part to favorable global perceptions of their economies and commitment to income equality," the press release reads.

The survey was conducted among 21,000 people from all around the world and asked whether they attributed each of 65 specific terms to the exact country. The attributes were combined into nine groups of Adventure, Citizenship, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power and Quality of Life.

