MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Energy Transition for Green Growth draft legislation adopted by the French National Assembly in October 2014, fixes the need to reduce nuclear power share to 50 percent until 2025.

"Everyone can understand that to achieve this objective, some reactors are going to be shut down… let me plan the things, this may be up to 17 reactors, we need to have a [closer] look," Hulot told the RTL broadcaster.

At present, France heavily depends on the Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs), deriving some 75 percent of the power from the nuclear energy. In April, former French President Francois Hollande ordered closure of the state’s oldest Fessenheim Nuclear Power Plant, however, a new Flamanville NPP is set to be launched in 2018.