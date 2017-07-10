Kremlin Reiterates No Russian Servicemen in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday there were no Russian servicemen in Ukraine.

"Russia has not had and does not have any military personnel in Ukraine," Peskov said to comment on NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's words that Russia should remove "thousands" of troops from Ukraine.

Moreover, Ukraine uses the perceived Russian threat as the main lever to manipulate European politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on President Vladimir Putin's remarks at the G20 summit over the weekend.

Putin named Russophobia at a press conference on Saturday as the only "commodity" that the Ukrainian government had and was trying to "sell."

"What was meant is the aggravation of the very Russophobia and the use of the pseudo-Russian threat… as the main lever to pressure and manipulate European politicians," Peskov told reporters.