Register
16:06 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    PACE session

    Russia Calls on Council of Europe to Prevent Crisis in Assembly From Spreading

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12640

    Russia calls on the Council of Europe to prevent the "spilling" of the crisis from the Assembly into other bodies of the organization.

    In April, PACE suspended Russia's voting rights over its reunification with Crimea. To protest the expulsion, Russia’s delegation walked out of the assembly’s spring session.
    © PACE's official website
    Europe's Russophobic 'Witches' Coven': Moscow Stops Funding Council of Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is concerned over expansion of "crisis" within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and calls on all its member states to prevent the "spilling" of the crisis from the Assembly into other bodies of the organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

    "Russia's decision to suspend the contribution to the Council of Europe in 2017 is an expression of deep concern over the threat of expansion of the crisis within the Council of Europe due to a confrontational policy of several members of the Parliamentary Assembly. Russia calls on all the responsible members of governments and parliaments, on political parties, civil society of the member states of the Council of Europe to prevent ‘spilling’ of the crisis from the Assembly into other bodies of the Council of Europe," the statement released by the ministry said.

    Moscow is concerned over frequent expressions of "the language of hatred and hostility" and demonstrative neglect of the norms of supremacy of law and democracy in PACE, the statement added, stressing that it is necessary to avoid the situation when the governments of the member states could "become hostage to fake stereotypes" and confrontation goals set by the Assembly.

    Building of Council of Europe in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russian Foreign Minister Informs Council of Europe Chief of Contribution Cuts
    "Russia is interested in the strong and effective Council of Europe and is convinced that other members of the organization need it as well," the ministry emphasized.

    In 2014 and 2015, PACE approved resolutions depriving the Russian delegation of the right to vote at the assembly’s sessions, as well as the right to participate in the work of its three key bodies: the Bureau, the Presidential Committee and the Standing Committee over Crimea's secession to Russia. Following the resolutions, Russia decided to leave PACE in late 2015, and did not review its credentials ahead of the Assembly’s 2016 and 2017 winter sessions, stressing that it will only return to PACE after full restoration of its delegates' voting rights.

    On June 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland of Moscow's decision to suspend the country's 2017 contribution to the Council of Europe.

    Related:

    Council of Europe Using ECHR to 'Smear' Russia - Lawmaker on Gay Propaganda Ban
    Russia Gov't Approves Council of Europe Convention Against Financing Terrorism
    EU Signs Council of Europe Convention on Fighting Violence Against Women
    Tags:
    crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Russia, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok