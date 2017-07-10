Register
16:06 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Snow crab

    Cod War 2.0: Norway's Snow Crab Dispute With the EU Hides a Greater Battle

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 26460

    Quietly but rapidly, a vicious battle is brewing between Norway and the European Union near Svalbard, a remote Norwegian archipelago in the Barents Sea. The issue at stake? Allegedly, snow crab fishing rights – although there is much to suggest this comparatively trifling dispute has a much weightier concern at its core.

    Situated midway between continental Norway and the North Pole, Svalbard is a strange place indeed — while an inhospitable scrap of land constantly rocked by howling Arctic winds, its islands play host to the northernmost permanent civilian population in the world, and a 500-strong Russian mining community. The area is also home to a panoply of snow crabs, an internationally popular crustacean foodstuff.

    While typically a calm, desolate region of the world — its total permanent inhabitants number less than 3,000, with a few dozen extra atmospheric and geological researchers coming and going throughout the year — this barren region is rapidly becoming a tense potential flashpoint in a coming confrontation between Norway and the EU.

    Officially, Norway's annoyance stems from the EU's lackadaisical approach to national sovereignty. The Svalbard Treaty, originally inked in Paris 1920, recognizes Norway's sovereignty over Svalbard, although signatories (of which, as of 2017, there are 45) are given equal rights to engage in commercial activities (such as coal mining) on the islands and in its territorial waters, and equal access to its constituent resources.

    This mild ambiguity has given rise to numerous quarrels — most recently, Norwegian leaders have expressed disquiet at the EU giving authorization to European ships, primarily from Baltic nations, to fish for snow crabs in the region.

    When strictly interpreted, the Svalbard Treaty defines Svalbard's territorial waters as anywhere within 19 kilometers around the archipelago. However, Brussels interprets Svalbard's territorial waters as a 322 kilometer berth, and claims an absolute right to harvest any resources it wishes within this sprawling area.

    In January, a Latvian ship was caught in the crossfire of this fundamental disagreement — intercepted by Norwegian coastguards while crab hunting in the area, Vilnius was slapped with a weighty fine for its piscine insouciance.

    Nonetheless, Oslo has demonstrated a willingness to satiate Brussels' apparently ravenous appetite for the snow crab, offering to earmark 500 tonnes of the decapod delicacy for direct, free transfer to interested European countries in return for fish. However, the EU has refused the proposal — after all, doing so would strengthen Norway's interpretation of the Treaty.

    The EU's reticence to relinquish its position on the Treaty would be slightly odd, if its wrangles with Norway were truly about mere snow crabs — but many experts feel the conflict masks a much more significant commodity desire in the region, namely oil.

    In April, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate announced undiscovered oil and gas deposits in the Barents Sea were twice as large as previously assumed. The resources in the area are now estimated at 1.4 billion standard cubic metres of oil — or nearly 17.7 billion barrels. Oil companies the world over are understandably rubbing their hands at the unearthing, but Norway is seeking to quickly monopolize the resources for itself.

    Oslo has granted exploration licences to national energy giant Statoil, and the company intends to start drilling before summer has concluded. Almost by definition, allowing the EU a slice of the wider area's crab population would give EU claims to the area's oil resources enhanced credibility.

    "If the EU gets its way, that would mean that also oil and gas resources should be regarded as being covered by the Svalbard Treaty — and any subject of a treaty partner would enjoy equal rights as Norwegians to start drilling if the area was opened for commercial exploitation. This conflict won't be easy to resolve. The EU has shown it intends to play hardball, and as long as Norwegian vessels freely can fish snow crab in these waters, the EU will hardly settle for anything less," warned Harald Sakarias Brovig Hansen, Researcher at Fridtjof Nansen Institute, a Norwegian energy think tank.

    For their part, Norway's government are treading carefully. Per Samdberg, Minister of Fisheries, has expressed optimism an agreement can be reached, but acknowledges it requires deft statesmanship to resolve satisfactorily — failure to do so means the whole affair risks ending up in international resolution courts, in which case the country's Svalbard policy could be "seriously challenged."

    Related:

    Norway Detains Russian Trawler Over Alleged Fish Dumping
    Russia, Norway closing in on fish imports deal - minister
    Russia officially protests Norway's detention of fishing vessel
    'One of Europe's Toughest': Norway's New 'No Visa, No Entry' Asylum Policy
    Tags:
    snow crab, business, diplomatic conflict, fishing rights, oil, territorial claims, territorial waters, fishing, mining, The Svalbard Treaty, European Union, Oslo, Brussels, European Union, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok