BERLIN (Sputnik) — On July 8, German media reported that press accreditation of five German journalists was canceled during the summit

"Indeed, the accreditation of nine journalists was revoked over security reasons. This decision was taken by the German government press department jointly with the Federal Criminal Police and the Interior Ministry," Seibert said at a briefing, adding that "23 others were deprived of accreditation, who however did not attend the media center."

The two-day G20 summit was held in the German city of Hamburg on Friday and Saturday.