Poland to Create Missile Defense System Based on US Patriot System in 10 Years

WARSAW (Sputnik) — On July 6, the Polish Defense Ministry and the United States signed a memorandum on the delivery of US Patriot missile systems to Poland.

"Today, we are not equipped if we talk about the missile defense system… In 10 years, we will have an effective missile defense system," Kownacki said on the air of TVN24 broadcaster, commenting on the purchase of Patriot systems.

© AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski Patriots for Poland: Why US SAMs Can't Survive a Russian Iskander Missile Strike

The deputy defense minister confirmed that Warsaw had allocated $7.5 billion to purchase the US missile systems, and this money had already been guaranteed by the state budget.

The intention to acquire Patriot system operational capacities was announced by Polish authorities in late March. The country is expected to receive eight batteries.

Patriot is a long-range, all-altitude, air defense system capable of countering tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.