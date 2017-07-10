Israeli Police Detain Six Suspects in German Submarine Purchase Probe

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The names of the suspects are not disclosed, they are accused of fraud, bribery, and various tax-related offenses. Some were working within the government at the time of the deal, and some were in the private sector.

"Six were detained for questioning this morning suspected of various economic offenses within the submarine purchase deal," the police said in a statement.

The investigation into the 2014 deal took off in November 2016 over allegations that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal lawyer David Shimron also had business ties with ThyssenKrupp’s local representative. Netanyahu himself is not being investigated for possible wrongdoing.

Israel possesses five German-built diesel-electric submarines in its army, with a contract signed to build the sixth one.