Moldovan President Dodon Believes Chisinau to Never Pursue Anti-Russian Policy

MINSK (Sputnik) — Dodon said that Chisinau did not want to interfere with the "geopolitical battles," stressing that the country "will definitely not be anti-Russian."

"I am absolutely against Moldova considering even the possibility of joining NATO… If someone tries to use Moldova as a cannon fodder in the fight against Russia, I mean the goals of NATO, and we see what they want and achieve in this region, we see what, unfortunately, some Western forces have achieved in Ukraine… We do not need such scenarios," Dodon said in an interview with Belarussian television channel Belarus 1.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky Russia Considering Lowering Level of Diplomatic Representation at NATO

The president said that on some issues, Moldova may even be anti-Western, in particular on the issue of sexual minorities. "They (the West) insist on these gay parades, gay marches… We will not pass this, we are Orthodox Christians, we have 98 percent Orthodox Christian residents in the republic, this is one of the highest levels in any country," Dodon stressed.

Dodon added that if the Moldovan authorities decided to integrate politically into the European Union at some stage, it would blow up the country, and it might even lose its sovereignty.

Concerning the association agreement with the EU, Dodon said that one must proceed from national interests. Despite the promises of increased investments, the open market policy in fact kills local producers, because local producers are unable to compete with EU-subsidized goods, he added.