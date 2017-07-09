About 500 Hamburg Policemen Injured in Clashes With Protesters During G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 500 police officers have been injured as a result of anti-globalist rallies in the German port city of Hamburg during the G20 summit, Hartmut Dudde, the chief in charge of the police operation at the global event, said Sunday.

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch German Police Detain Almost 300 People During Anti-G20 Protests in Hamburg

Anti-globalist rallies took place in Hamburg against the background of the G20 summit, which was held on Friday and Saturday, with some of them turning violent and leading to clashes with police.

Total of 476 policemen have been injured since Thursday as a result of the clashes with protesters, Dudde said during the press conference, which was aired on Facebook.

According to the police, 186 protesters have been detained and 119 arrested. No information about injured among protesters has been provided.