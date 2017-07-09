Battle for Hamburg: G20 Summit Ends With Violent Clashes (VIDEO)

The G20 summit took place on Friday and Saturday in Hamburg, where world leaders and finance ministers from 20 of the world's leading countries met to discuss pressing political and economic issues.

The summit was accompanied by protests of an unprecedented scale: on Saturday, almost 50,000 people took part in an anti-globalist rally and tens of thousands turned out for marches and demonstrations prior to the summit.

The protests were marred by clashes with police, which used water cannon and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. According to reports, more than 200 law enforcement officers were injured in the clashes and almost 300 protesters were detained, about half of whom were arrested.

Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017 © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke

A protester holds a banner next to the bonfire during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017 © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch

A protest march in Hamburg during the G20 summit © Sputnik/ Alexei Vitvitsky

Protesters attend demonstrations at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017 © REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski

People hold banners and umbrellas as they walk during the protest demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017 © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch

Participants in the protest rally ahead of the G20 Summit In Hamburg © Sputnik/ Alex Panzicov

A German policeman stands in front of a barricade left by protesters in front of a police vehicle during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017 © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke

A food delivery driver tries to pass a riot police street blockade during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017 © REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynsk

German police remove protestors who are blocking a street during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017 © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch

A protester stands in front of German riot police during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017 © REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski

Anti-G20 protesters light garbage in front of the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017 © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

German riot police detain protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017 © REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski

Police fire water cannon at protesters at the G20 summit in Germany © AP Photo/ Michael Probst

Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017 © REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski

“The Walking Dead” Protest Against The G20 Summit Youtube / Sputnik

Activists walk past German police as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017

On Saturday, German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said that perpetrators of violence during the demonstrations will face the full force of the law.

"These are not mere protesters, they have committed serious criminal acts, including arson. The responsibility for this immoral violence is borne by the perpetrators. Our state of law will use all the means at its disposal to hold them responsible in a court of law," Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms."

"The city of Hamburg will assess [the damage] very quickly. Then on Monday or tomorrow, I think, as I discussed at the meeting with [Finance Minister] Wolfgang Schaeuble, the Bundesrat and the government will discuss the issue, and we will decide what can be done," Merkel said.