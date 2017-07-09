German Police Detain Almost 300 People During Anti-G20 Protests in Hamburg

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Germany to Prosecute Perpetrators of Violence During G20 Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the protests against the G20 summit in Hamburg, 144 people have been detained and 144 others have been arrested, Die Welt reported, citing a spokesperson of local police.

The G20 summit kicked off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg and concluded on Saturday, bringing together the high-ranking officials of world's major economies. Thousands of demonstrators protesting against the international summit and globalization among other issues took to the streets of the city, with some of the anti-G20 rallies have turned violent. According to the local police, almost 50,000 people took part in Saturday's rally, and over 200 police officers have been injured in the clashes. German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly condemned violent protests.