Nearly 50,000 Take Part in Hamburg Anti-G20 Protests on Saturday

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst Merkel Condemns Violence at Protests During G20 Summit, Praises Hamburg Authorities

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — Almost 50,000 people took part in Saturday's rally against the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg held under a slogan "G20 — not welcome!"

The biggest demonstration began at 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) on Deichtorplatz square in Hamburg. According to the latest police estimates, the event gathered almost 50,000 people.

The protesters' mood was largely positive, but the police, judging from the experience of recent violent protests, came fully prepared for potential violence outbreaks. A lot of policemen were deployed at the scene and the sky was patrolled by police helicopters.

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch A protester holds a banner next to the bonfire during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

Clashes erupted at about 15:00 local time, when members of far-left groups known as Black Bloc joined the protesters. The police managed to disperse the radicals but closer to the end of the protest the police reported about bottles thrown at officers. Several people were detained with some officers receiving injuries.

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

The two-day summit started in Hamburg on Friday. The forum brought together not only the leaders of the major world economies, but also thousands of demonstrators protesting against the international event and globalization among other issues. Several of the anti-G20 rallies in Hamburg have turned violent. According to the local police, over 200 officers have been injured in the clashes.