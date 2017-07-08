Around 20,000 People Participate in Anti-G20 March in Hamburg - Police

© REUTERS/ Michael Kappeler/POOL Trump Praises Merkel for Organizing G20 Summit Despite Protests In Hamburg

HAMBURG (Sputnik)A peaceful rally of opponents of the ongoing G20 summit in Hamburg gathered about 12,000 participants in the German city on Saturday, while the number increased up to 20,000 after the rally turned into a march, local police said.

"[About] 12,000 people gathered at the moment at the Deichtorplatz [square]," the police said on its Twitter account, adding that the rally was held under a slogan "G20 — not welcome!"

After demonstrators started marching from the square with anti-G20 banners, the number of the event's participants had almost doubled reaching about 20,000, according to police.

The two-day summit started in Hamburg on Friday. The forum brought together not only the leaders of the major world economies, but also thousands of demonstrators protesting against the international event and globalization among other issues. Several of the anti-G20 rallies in Hamburg have turned violent. According to the local police, over 200 police officers have been injured in the clashes.