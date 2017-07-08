Putin's Schedule During G20 Summit Unaffected by Riots in Hamburg - Kremlin

"No, they did not have an impact. Strict security measures, which are common for any such summit, are in place. We have not seen anything special," Peskov told reporters, speaking about tightened security measures in Hamburg and about the impact of them on Putin's schedule.
The 15,000 police already on hand to provide security for the summit are apparently to be supplemented with another 1,000 reinforcements from around Germany.
Early on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.
