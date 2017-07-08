Putin's Schedule During G20 Summit Unaffected by Riots in Hamburg - Kremlin

© REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski Hamburg Police Prepare to Crack Down on G20 Protesters as Crisis Escalates

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The protests against the ongoing G20 summit in the German port city of Hamburg have not affected the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the international forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

"No, they did not have an impact. Strict security measures, which are common for any such summit, are in place. We have not seen anything special," Peskov told reporters, speaking about tightened security measures in Hamburg and about the impact of them on Putin's schedule.

The 15,000 police already on hand to provide security for the summit are apparently to be supplemented with another 1,000 reinforcements from around Germany.

Early on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.