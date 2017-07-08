To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Viber Telegram Download video Copy link Get code © Sputnik. Russian President Putin Meets French Counterpart at G20 Summit in Hamburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French couterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the problem of climate change. The two presidents confirmed that the two countries will continue work on agreements Putin and Macron reached during the tlaks in Versailles.

"Despite all the difficulties our diplomatic ties are still strong," Vladimir Putin said.

"We discussed the most important issues earlier today with German chancellor Angela Merkel," Macron said. "We hope to move on to the next stage of the plan we have coordinated together," he added.