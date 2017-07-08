Trump Praises Merkel for Organizing G20 Summit Despite Protests In Hamburg

"I want to thank Chancellor Merkel for what she’s done here, it’s been really incredible the way things have been handled … and so professionally, without much interruption despite quite a few people [in Hamburg]. They seem to follow your G20s around, but you have done an amazing job," Trump said during the G20 session "Women’s Entrepreneurship Facility-Event" by World Bank in Hamburg.
Early on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)