Trump Praises Merkel for Organizing G20 Summit Despite Protests In Hamburg

–

HAMBURG (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump thanked on Saturday German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the great organization of the G20 summit in Hamburg despite wide-spread protests on the streets.

"I want to thank Chancellor Merkel for what she’s done here, it’s been really incredible the way things have been handled … and so professionally, without much interruption despite quite a few people [in Hamburg]. They seem to follow your G20s around, but you have done an amazing job," Trump said during the G20 session "Women’s Entrepreneurship Facility-Event" by World Bank in Hamburg.

Early on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.