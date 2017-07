© AFP 2017/ Olga Maltseva Russian Investigators Formally Charge St. Petersburg Attack Suspects

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The detention and arrest was carried out on Friday in the southern Italian province of Apulia. The arrested 38-year-old man is accused of having links to the international terrorism and incitement of crimes, La Repubblica newspaper reported.

Along with the 2014 Grozny attack, the arrested Chechen native is also suspected of fighting for terrorists in Syria in 2014 — 2015.

On December 4, 2014, a group of armed militants entered the Chechen Republic's capital of Grozny and occupied the Press House. The clashes claimed the lives of 14 police officers, a civilian and 11 terrorists. Over 30 police officers were injured.