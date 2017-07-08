UN Chief to Head for Ukraine on Saturday to Meet Poroshenko

© Sputnik/ Gennady Dubovoy Moscow Hopes UN to Make Kiev Respect Human Rights in Ukraine

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Ukrainian presidential press service, the meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT) on Sunday. Guterres and Poroshenko will participate in a press conference after that.

The two officials are expected to discuss a number of issues, such as cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and the peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict.