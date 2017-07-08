Hamburg Police Prepare to Crack Down on G20 Protesters as Crisis Escalates

© REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski Hamburg Police Officer Fires Warning Shot During Anti-G20 Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Around Schanze, instances of damage being inflicted to property by small groups [still occur]. But the situation in general seems to be calming down," Police Hamburg tweeted.

Subway traffic resumed in the early hours of Saturday on the central city stretch between Altona and the main rail station, although it may come to delays, police said.

Law enforcers warned residents and visitors late on Friday to avoid an area in central Hamburg amid a massive operation to disperse a masked mob not far from the G20 venue.

"Stay away from violent hooligans. We are going to take consequent action against lawbreakers," Police Hamburg announced in a late Friday post on Facebook.

Numerous armored vehicles and water cannon were pulled to the Schanzenviertel district on Friday night. Police tweeted vehicles were indispensable in tackling radicals carrying bottles with inflammable liquid. A part of the area has been secured, they added.

"Black Bloc" protesters continued to rally in the notorious area popular with far-left movements, according to the N24 broadcaster, after torching makeshift barricades and damaging two stores.

Security forces positioned near the Schlumpf subway station northwest of the district ran into barricades and were ambushed by unknown attackers, police said.

Law enforcers urged onlookers not to film and stream the movement of security forces, saying videos could be seen by those involved in clashes with riot police and put officers’ lives at risk. As many as 197 police officers have been hurt during two days of unrest.