Register
00:24 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet is seen on the tarmac at the British airbase at Akrotiri, near Cyprus' second city of Limassol on December 3, 2015

    Austria in the Market for New Fighter Jets as Vienna Sues Airbus for Deception

    © AFP 2017/ IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6420

    Austria has announced that they intend to end their participation in defense consortium Eurofighter’s jet program early than expected. They will be replacing their 15 Typhoon Tranche 1 multirole fighters with a new fleet as part of their ongoing lawsuit against Eurofighter.

    The 15 Tranche 1s make up the fighter jet capacity of the Austrian air force, but the Austrian defense ministry has announced that they intend to phase the jet out entirely by 2020. A primary consideration is cost: the estimated cost of maintaining their fleet of Typhoons over the next 30 years is 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion,) while the estimated cost of buying, operating, and maintaining a new fleet of cheaper aircraft could be as little as 3 billion euros.

    Vienna may lease the aircraft from another country rather than buy them from a contractor. Austria has done this before: before they purchased the Typhoons, they leased a dozen Northrop F-5 Tiger light fighters from Switzerland. This could prove cheaper (as the aircraft owner would foot the bill of construction) and strengthen an Austrian defense relationship.

    A border sign reading 'Republic of Austria - boarder' is seen in the Italian village of Brenner on the Italian - Austrian boarder.
    © REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
    Austria Brings Tanks to Italian Border as Migration Reaches Unmanageable Proportions

    Austria is also considering purchasing some Lockheed F-16 Fighting Falcons, the most popular fighter plane in the world. 

    "It is necessary to get a grip on the overflowing costs of the Eurofighter," Austrian Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said in the statement. He added that he expected that Vienna was "likely" to receive some kind of compensation for the allegedly fraudulent purchase of the Tranche 1s.

    Eurofighter Typhoon Flight tests with Taurus KEPD 350 missile
    © Photo: MBDA Systems
    When the F-35 Fails: Germany, Spain Eye Next-Gen Airbus Fighter Jet

    Austria is in the midst of two parliamentary inquiries against Airbus and Eurofighter, a consortium of various European aerospace and defense companies also including the British BAE Systems and the Italian Leonardo. Airbus CEO Tom Enders is being investigated by Vienna prosecutors.

    In July 2003, Austria announced that they would be purchasing 18 Typhoon Tranche 2s (later reduced to 15) from Eurofighter to serve as their Air Force's combat aircraft. However, Austria claimed that when they received the aircraft in 2007, instead of it being brand-new Tranche 2s each valued at 109 million euros ($124 million), the delivered planes were partially-used Tranche 1s that cost Austria 114 million euros apiece.

    Austrian prosecutors investigated allegations that Eurofighter used as much as 100 million euros to lobby for the Austrian government to select their planes for the program. This led to a probe which resulted in the current allegations of deception and fraud levied against Eurofighter and Airbus.

    A Boeing P-8I aircraft arrives for its induction at the Naval Air Station Rajali in Arrakonam, some 58 miles from Chennai, India, Wednesday, May 15, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K
    Boeing, Airbus Face Probe in $10.6-Billion Deal With Air India

    A joint statement from Airbus and Eurofighter said that "it is not for us to comment" on the procurement process, and that the Eurofighter fighter jet series  "works very well for all other customers". The plane is currently in service with eight nations in Europe and the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

    When asked if the lawsuits had any connection to the Austrian legislative election which will take place in October, which could potentially herald the end of Doskozil's term as Defense Minister, the minister said that he expected the lawsuit to continue even if the government changes.

    Related:

    Austria Border Control Plan 'Political Gesture' Ahead of Legislative Vote - MP
    Austria Slams US' 'Extremely Disappointing' Decision on Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Austrian Court Upholds Government Seizure of Hitler’s Childhood Home
    Austrian Foreign Minister Wants to Close Muslim Kindergartens
    US Behavior Toward Iran, Others Not Helpful – Austrian Politician
    Tags:
    fighter jet, fraud, lawsuit, Eurofighter Typhoon, Eurofighter, Airbus, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok