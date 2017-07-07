Register
22:54 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Participants in the protest rally ahead of the G20 Summit In Hamburg

    Local Football Club St. Pauli Gives G20 Protestors A Place to Rest Between Demos

    © Sputnik/ Alex Panzicov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10212

    The Hamburg-based football club St. Pauli has opened its doors to hundreds of anti-G20 protestors looking for a place to set up camp.

    Up to 200 anti-G20 protestors will be allowed to camp in the stadium of local football club St. Pauli, the club has announced.

    "In the past few days, we have received a lot of requests about the possibility of opening our stadium as there is a great need for places to sleep. Since we as a club hold the position that the right to demonstration and freedom of expression are important values, we want to give people the opportunity to come here to rest and sleep. In consultation with the organizers of the camp in Entenwerder, we have made relatively spontaneous arrangements for 200 people to sleep here," club spokesman Christoph Pieper said.

    #G20HAM FC St. Pauli öffnet seine Tore für die Demonstranten: Wir sind ein politischer Verein und setzen uns für Versammlungsfreiheit ein pic.twitter.com/PdrvvEDIGP

    "#G20HAM FC St. Pauli opens its doors for the demonstrators: 'We are a political club and are committed to freedom of assembly​,'" Sputnik correspondent Ilona Pfeffer tweeted.

    While the territory of the football club is private property, the club is in contact with police about the arrangement, Pieper told Sputnik Deutschland.

    At the stadium, Sputnik's correspondent observed a large number of people with tents and luggage. The club let people into the stadium without checking their belongings or identification.

    "We are not going to carry out any controls or checks of the people here," Peiper said, explaining that the club wants to support the right of protestors to make their voice heard.

    "FC St. Pauli is a political club, that is clear. We hold a clear stance and the right to demonstrate is an important and protected right. Since this corresponds to our values, we are just doing what we stand for," the spokesman explained.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    'It is an Honor to Be With You' Here - Trump to Putin During Meeting on G20 Sidelines (VIDEO)
    Over 100,000 protestors have descended on Hamburg for the G20 summit of leaders, finance ministers and central bank governors from 20 of the world's biggest economies, which started in Hamburg on Friday. 

    Protestors belonging to various groups organized peaceful and violent demonstrations ahead of the summit. For example, charities like Oxfam organized protest marches against social inequality, while the "Welcome to Hell" rally on Thursday evening was attended by tens of thousands of anti-capitalist protestors and ended in clashes with police in which over 100 officers were injured.

    Related:

    Putin, Abe Begin Bilateral Meeting at G20
    G20 Hamburg Protests Draw People With Plethora of Beliefs
    Merkel Says Welcomes Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit
    Tags:
    football club, anti-capitalism, stadium, demonstration, protest, G20, Germany, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok