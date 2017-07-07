Register
19:52 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People hold banners and umbrellas as they walk during the protest demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

    G20 Hamburg Protests Draw People With Plethora of Beliefs

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (45)
    0 2910

    People with different political view particiape in protests against the G20 summit in Germany's Hamburg, according to Sputnik correspondent.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Several protests events are taking place in Germany's Hamburg on Friday, attracting people with a wide range of beliefs and convictions to coincide with the meeting of 20 world leaders known as the G20.

    DIFFERENT CAUSES

    The protesters espouse different views, so it would be unfair to paint them all with one brush, one of the protesters told Sputnik.

    "We are very diverse. There are people taking care for refugees, who are against borders [and] let[ting] people sink in the sea. There are environmentalists… there are agriculturalists, who say we need a change, we have enough to feed everyone, why are children still starving, [why] is anybody still starving," Britta, a protester from North Rhine-Westphalia, said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Merkel Says Welcomes Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit
    The activist said the protesters did not believe that G20 participants could find solutions to existing problems.

    "They are part of the problem. So, I think it’s really important to show through actions like this day of civil disobedience that there are many people who don't agree and that we are really fed up but still try to stay calm. As you might have recognized not everybody was able to stay calm. I think that only shows the frustration of the people," Britta said.

    Several different events have already been held, including the "Welcome to Hell" march. According to media reports, some 150 police officers have already been injured in the clashes with protesters.

    APPLAUSE IN THE HARBOR

    G20 leaders summit in Hamburg
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    G20 Leaders Should Put Education on Agenda, Allocate Additional Funds – UNICEF
    Some of the Friday’s protest events went off without a hitch, however. The strike in the Port of Hamburg went smoothly, without any conflicts with the police, the spokesperson for the activists who blocked the harbor said.

    "We got applause from the working people in harbor … It was really surprising for us. We had no conflicts with the police. For us, it was a successful day. We got everything we wanted," Timon Simons, a spokesman for the Shutdown-Hamburg movement, told Sputnik.

    Simmons added that about 1,500 people gathered in the harbor. The activists, according to him, would join the big international demonstration on Saturday as part of the anti-capitalist bloc.

    ​The protests attracted many environmentalists, including large influential organizations such as Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and Naturschutzbund Deutschland. Other protesters are hoping to draw attention to rising social inequality and others to the need for demilitarization.

    The international demonstration website states that it is aimed not only against individuals, but entire structures that have led to inequality, racism, armed conflicts and migration.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (45)

    Related:

    German Police Sent to Venue of New Anti-G20 Protest in Hamburg
    Hamburg Police Ask for Help of All German Federal States Amid Anti-G20 Rallies
    Organizers of G20 Summit Protests Accuse Police of Abuse of Power
    German Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-G20 Summit Protesters in Hamburg
    Tags:
    protests, G20 summit in Hamburg, G20, Hamburg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok