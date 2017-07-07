Second Explosion Occurs in Downtown Lugansk in Eastern Ukraine

Earlier on Friday, a spokesman of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic's (LPR) militia said one person was killed and five injured in an explosion in the center of Luhansk near the Government House. The spokesman added that the killed person was a servicewoman of the militia's medical service, adding that there were civilians among the injured.
According to law enforcers, a civilian vehicle was blown up in the second explosion. The scene of the incident was cordoned off. The information about those killed and injured in the second blast is being specified.
The city of Lugansk is an administrative center of the LPR that declared independence from Ukraine in 2014 following the shift of power in Kiev as a result of what many considered to be a coup.
