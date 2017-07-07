German Police Sent to Venue of New Anti-G20 Protest in Hamburg

© REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynsk Hamburg Police Ask for Help of All German Federal States Amid Anti-G20 Rallies

HAMBURG (Sputnik)Protesters are marching across the city center to the venue of the ongoing 20 world leaders' forum in Congress Center.

Demonstrators are shouting: "An eye for an eye makes the world blind!", "Game over, capitalism!", "Together we are free!"

Police are pushing protesters away from G20 venue. No incidents here so far, ppl say "yesterday it got out of hand". pic.twitter.com/IVsuOSCLk8 — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

​The protest, which has already gathered several thousands of participants, has not yet seen major clashes. The rally is organized by an autonomous and anti-capitalist alliance, dubbed Welcome to Hell, against the G20 summit.