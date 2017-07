© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber Merkel’s Conservative Bloc Pulls Ahead of Socialist Rivals in Germany – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen survey conducted for the ZDF broadcaster, the CDU/CSU would receive 40 percent of votes with the SPD on a distant second place with 24 percent against 39 and 25 percent on June 23, respectively.

The Left party is expected to score 9 percent, the Alliance 90/The Greens and the Free Democratic Party both could get 8 percent each and far-right Alternative for Germany enjoys the support of 7 percent.

The poll was conducted on July 4-6.

Germany's federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017, which will result in the election of a new government and chancellor.