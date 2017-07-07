Hamburg Police Ask for Help of All German Federal States Amid Anti-G20 Rallies

© AP Photo/ Daniel Reinhardt/dpa German Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-G20 Summit Protesters in Hamburg

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Law enforcement agencies from Berlin and the federal state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania have already sent additional policemen to Hamburg, Die Welt newspaper reported.

"We can only hope that rumors that international left-wing extremists want to attack the capital in parallel will not come true. Because there were indications of it for quite some time," senior police officer said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Police are pushing protesters away from G20 venue. No incidents here so far, ppl say "yesterday it got out of hand". pic.twitter.com/IVsuOSCLk8 — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

​As of now, the security of the summit participants was provided by 20,000 law enforcement officers from all over the country. The police expect up to 100,000 protesters on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

"There are alarming signals, the situation is getting aggravated, the police must protect the basic rights, now these rights are defied by people ready to use violence," the representative of the Berlin police union said.

According to recent reports, the number of police officers injured in clashes with protesters in the streets of Hamburg reached 130 people by Friday morning, while 37 violators were detained. Organized aggressive groups are trying to reach the building of the international trade center, where the G20 summit is held. Several police cars have been attacked, and police helicopter was fired upon by a signal rocket.