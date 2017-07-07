Organizers of G20 Summit Protests Accuse Police of Abuse of Power

A number of demonstrations has already taken place or would be held in Hamburg against the backdrop of the G20 summit. Several of these events have turned violent and law enforcement officials used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters. According to media reports, at least 130 officers have been injured since the beginning of the rallies and dozens of protesters have been detained.
"Police's response [to the protests] is completely disproportionate, the use of water cannons and pepper spray against the demonstrators is inappropriate. We are forced to take away our comrades, who have been affected by the use of riot control weapons, from authorized actions. It is abuse of power," Attac's spokesman said.
Clashes continue on the first day of G20. Hamburg police use pepper spray against protesters. pic.twitter.com/EVKMIfmOIr— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017
Protest marches continue as G20 leaders are holding their first meetings in Hamburg. pic.twitter.com/3X2G2od7pT— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017
Germany has taken a wide range of steps to ensure security of the two-day summit that kicked off in Hamburg on Friday. About 20,000 police officers, including the law enforcers from other German federal states are on duty in the city. The law enforcement agencies also have been provided with police cars, helicopters and K-9 dogs to secure the event.
All comments
Show new comments (0)