German Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-G20 Summit Protesters in Hamburg

© REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski At Least 130 German Police Officers Injured in Anti-G20 Summit Protests

HAMBURG (Sputnik)A group of protesters is moving along the embankment of the river Elbe from the Hamburg Rathaus (town hall) building. Demonstrators carry a purple banner with an inscription in support of the LGBT community. They are blocked by police, who use tear gas and crowd out the protesters, waving batons. As a result, most of the demonstrators are running away.

The Hamburg police say that clashes with law enforcers are also taking place on the Schroederstiftstrasse street near the Hamburg Messe exhibition center, where the first meeting between the Russian and the US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is scheduled to take place later in the day.

"Despite the repeated appeals, groups [of protesters] do not go away. [We] used water cannons," Hamburg police said on Twitter. According to law enforcement, up to several hundred people participate in protests in the area of ​​Hamburg Messe and near the guest house of the Senate of Hamburg, where US President Donald Trump is being hosted.

Protest marches continue as G20 leaders are holding their first meetings in Hamburg. pic.twitter.com/3X2G2od7pT — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

​Protesters put barricades, garbage containers, wooden pallets and lit cars on fire, the police said in a morning press release. Unidentified persons punctured the tires of a parked car of a Canadian delegation. Earlier, it was reported that 111 policemen had been injured during the night clashes.

The unknown attacked two patrol police cars near Alton railway station, partially knocking out the glass and staining the car. The protesters also threw a Molotov cocktail in one of the cars in which there were no policemen, but it did not catch fire. The helicopter patrolling above the Alton area was also attacked by signal rockets that flew very close to the helicopter, but did not hit it.