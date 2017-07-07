At Least 130 German Police Officers Injured in Anti-G20 Summit Protests

© REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach Clashes in Hamburg Have No Effect on G20 Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 130 police officers have been injured in the course of various anti-G20 summit rallies across Hamburg with 37 protesters detained as of Friday morning, local media reported.

A total of 12 police officers had to abandon service due to the injuries, the Welt newspaper reported.

"A police helicopter was attacked with a flare in the Altona area. The missile missed the helicopter only narrowly," police said in a press release earlier in the day.

Clashes continue on the first day of G20. Hamburg police use pepper spray against protesters. pic.twitter.com/EVKMIfmOIr — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

​

Protest marches continue as G20 leaders are holding their first meetings in Hamburg. pic.twitter.com/3X2G2od7pT — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

​On Thursday, Hamburg police said that a total of 13,970 people gathered at various anti-G20 protests across Hamburg on Wednesday.

Late on Thursday, police resorted to water cannon as 8,000 people gathered past 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) in the St. Pauli football fan area and the Reeperbahn red lights district before they set out toward the G20 summit site.